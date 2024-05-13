Television

Kabeer Kumar Sheds Light On His Complex Character In ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'

Actor Kabeer Kumar has talked about how his character Kunal adds an unexpected twist in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'.

IANS
Kabeer Kumar Photo: IANS
info_icon

Actor Kabeer Kumar has talked about how his character Kunal adds an unexpected twist in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'.

Kabeer said: "I play the role of Kunal, who entered the show as Kundan. Initially portrayed as a helpful and gentle individual, Kunal actually harbours an ulterior motive.”

"Having been lost in a river during his childhood and subsequently getting involved with the wrong crowd after being separated from his parents, Amit (played by Abhay Bhargava) and Amrita (played by Khyati Keswani), at a young age, Kunal's past greatly influences his current demeanour," he said.

Tagging his character as “complex” with various shades, Kabeer added: "As an actor, portraying such a character with a range of emotions is incredibly stimulating. We actors always seek out challenges and new experiences, and 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' has provided me with the opportunity to explore something different and stretch my abilities."

In the upcoming episodes, Kunal's troubling behaviour escalates when his unsavoury friends visit, leading to a disturbing incident with Aashi. Amid the chaos, Kunal is kidnapped by a moneylender, threatening to expose his hidden marriage and child.

Kabeer promises that his character is set to keep the audience on the edge of their seats as he stirs up turmoil within the family, particularly between the characters of Aashi and Siddharth.

“Kunal will wreak havoc in Aashi and Siddharth’s life, making it difficult for Aashi to choose. To find out what happens next, be sure to watch the upcoming episodes of ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’," he added.

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024 Declared | How And Where To Check
  2. No Relief For Hemant Soren, Supreme Court Refuses Interim Bail, Seeks ED's Response
  3. SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As Delhi CM
  4. Rough Sea Alert Issued For Kerala And South Tamil Nadu Coast
  5. Hope And Disappointment In The Air As Kashmir Heads To The Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Dev Anand Taught Deepak Tijori To ‘Never Look Back’: ‘Jo Gaya Wo Kal Tha, Jo Aaj Hai I Live In That’
  2. New Mother Bipasha Basu Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Girl Devi
  3. Varun Dhawan Works Out To The Tune Of 'Gulabi sadi' With The Rock Action Figure
  4. 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Gets May 17 Digital Release On JioCinema Premium
  5. Actor Steve Buscemi Is Ok After Being Punched In The Face In New York City
Sports News
  1. Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Match 64 Preview
  2. Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Toulouse Match Report: Visitors Stun PSG To Spoil Champions Party
  3. NBA Playoffs: Celtics Are "Not Here To Play Around' - Jaylen Brown After Cavaliers Win
  4. NBA Draft Lottery: Atlanta Hawks Beat 'Three Per Cent' Odds To Land No 1 Overall Pick
  5. IPL 2024: Moody Lauds RCB's Crucial Victories As Team Demonstrates Resilience in Key Moments
World News
  1. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
  2. Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Travel: Tips To Beat The Crowds And Avoid Traffic Jams
  3. Several Indian-Origin Accused Arrested In Canada's Biggest-Ever Heist | About The 22 Million Canadian Dollar Theft
  4. Wildfire Smoke From Canada Reaches US, Minnesota Issues First Air Quality Alert Of 2024
  5. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 24% Turnout Till 11 AM; YSRCP MLA Hits Voter On Being Asked To Not Jump Queue