Divya Agarwal Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Apurva Padgaonkar: Funny How People See And Expect Things

Actress and reality show host Divya Agarwal has now addressed the divorce rumours swirling around her and her husband-businessman, Apurva Pilgaonkar. Expressing evident frustration, she took to social media to post a detailed statement clarifying that her marriage is indeed intact.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on late Monday night, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner dismissed the speculations, and wrote, “I made no noise. I made no comments or stories… I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It’s funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now – the babies or divorce ... none of it is happening (side eyes emoticon).”
She further emphasized her desire for her work to be the focal point of her social media, and highlighted that the pinned post on her account is of her movie ‘Cartel.’ “In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God’s grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me!,” she concluded the note.
Take a look here:
In fact, as per a report by Times Now, a source told the outlet that the couple’s actions are nothing but a publicity stunt. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.
The past few days, the couple was in the news as some users noticed that the actress had deleted pictures from her social media, including their wedding album, intimate moments, festival celebrations, and other significant events. However, just last week, they were spotted together at a friend’s birthday party. When asked about their married life, the actress asserted that nothing has changed since their wedding.
For those unversed, after getting engaged in 2022, Divya and Apurva tied the knot in February 20 of this year in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony in Chembur, Mumbai.