Television

Divya Agarwal Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Apurva Padgaonkar: Funny How People See And Expect Things

Actress and reality show host Divya Agarwal tied the knot with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20, 2024.

Instagram
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress and reality show host Divya Agarwal has now addressed the divorce rumours swirling around her and her husband-businessman, Apurva Pilgaonkar. Expressing evident frustration, she took to social media to post a detailed statement clarifying that her marriage is indeed intact.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on late Monday night, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner dismissed the speculations, and wrote, “I made no noise. I made no comments or stories… I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It’s funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now – the babies or divorce ... none of it is happening (side eyes emoticon).”

She further emphasized her desire for her work to be the focal point of her social media, and highlighted that the pinned post on her account is of her movie ‘Cartel.’ “In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God’s grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me!,” she concluded the note.

Take a look here:

Divya Agarwals Story
Divya Agarwal's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In fact, as per a report by Times Now, a source told the outlet that the couple’s actions are nothing but a publicity stunt. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

The past few days, the couple was in the news as some users noticed that the actress had deleted pictures from her social media, including their wedding album, intimate moments, festival celebrations, and other significant events. However, just last week, they were spotted together at a friend’s birthday party. When asked about their married life, the actress asserted that nothing has changed since their wedding.

For those unversed, after getting engaged in 2022, Divya and Apurva tied the knot in February 20 of this year in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony in Chembur, Mumbai.

Divya Agarwal with Apurva Padgaonkar - Instagram
Divya Agarwal Oozes Love On Husband Apurva's Birthday: 'You Make Me Proud Every Day'

BY IANS

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress