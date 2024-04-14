Art & Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Kiss And Dance With Each Other At Coachella Backstage

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying their time at the Coachella festival.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Photo: Los Angeles Times
The duo was spotted kissing and dancing together backstage as Swift's friend Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers performed their set, as reported by 'People' magazine.

The night prior to their appearance at the fest, Swift and Kelce were spotted holding hands while leaving a date night at Sushi Park, as seen in photos obtained by 'People'.

Swift has a few weeks off from her Eras Tour before she resumes shows in May in Paris, France.

As per 'People', next week, the Grammy-winning singer will release her 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

She teased some lyrics from the forthcoming album in honour of the solar eclipse on April 8.

Meanwhile, Kelce recently received his college diploma alongside his older brother Jason Kelce at a "surprise commencement" ceremony at the University of Cincinnati.

During the ceremony, Travis notably wore a beaded bracelet reminiscent of the kind Swift’s fans famously exchange during the singer’s Eras Tour.

Ahead of their trip to Coachella, the couple was spotted holding hands during a trip to the Bahamas.

“They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days," a source said. "It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.”

