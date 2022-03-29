Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Taylor Swift To Receive Honorary Degree From NYU

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will soon be receiving an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree at NYU in May this year.

Taylor Swift To Receive Honorary Degree From NYU
Taylor Swift Credit: Instagram

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 12:56 pm

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is all set to her receive an honorary degree at NYU. Besides receiving her degree, she will also be addressing the other graduates at the ceremony which is scheduled to be held in May. 

According to an official announcement by NYU, Swift will be handed over a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa at the ceremony which will be held at the Yankee Stadium on May 18. Swift started working right after she graduated high school and this is the first degree that she will be receiving. 

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming NYU commencement will honour the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 following the pandemic.

Besides Swift, disability rights advocate Judith Heumann will also receive her honorary degree. She will also be addressing the other students. 

NYU President Andrew Hamilton said in a press release, “I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for NYU’s Commencement. Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt. “Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than these classes: their pursuit of their studies disrupted, isolated by a daunting pandemic, these classes — 2022, 2021, and 2020 — have distinguished themselves with their grit, grace, and forbearance. We reconvene at Yankee Stadium with a renewed sense of appreciation for the act of celebrating together in person, a recognition of our graduates’ enormous achievements, and a respect for their character and perseverance.”

Swift has her plans set. Before she heads to receive her degree, she will be seen competing for album of the year at the Grammys ceremony on  April 3. Swift’s ‘Evermore’ has been nominated for the top prize this year at the awards. 

