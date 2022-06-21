Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1932' Renamed '1923'

The title of Taylor Sheridan's upcoming 'Yellowstone' prequel has been changed. It was reported that the prequel series '1932' will now be renamed '1923.'

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 1:04 pm

Filmmaker Taylor Sheridan's new 'Yellowstone' prequel has been renamed. It was announced that the prequel series '1932' will now instead be known as '1923' and will take place in the new titular year as opposed to the former.

According to Variety, the new logline, '1923' focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.

The show will also touch on the end of World War I, reports Variety.

The show serves as a followup to the 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883', which followed a generation of the Dutton family as they move across the country to settle in Montana. It debuted on Paramount+ in December 2021 and starred Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. As previously announced, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are set to star in '1923'.

'1923' is set to debut on Paramount+ in December.

Sheridan created the series and serves as executive producer along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions are producing it. 

'1923' is one of nine shows Sheridan has in various states of production. In addition to '1923' and 'Yellowstone', he is also currently at work on the second season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' starring Jeremy Renner, 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone, 'Lioness' starring Zoe Saldana, and '1883: The Bass Reeves Story' starring David Oyelowo, to name a few.

[With Inputs from IANS]

