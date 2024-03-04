Tamannaah Bhatia Says It's 'Only The Beginning' As She Clocks 19 Years In Showbiz

‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ released in 2005. The romance drama movie, which was directed by Shabah Shamsi, also features Samir Aftab. Meanwhile, Tamannaah, who has appeared in over 80 films in her 19-year-long career, has started shooting for the crime thriller ‘Odela 2’ in Varanasi. It is directed by Ashok Teja.