Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu To Travel In Past, Portray Two Avatars In Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for her upcoming time-travel film 'Dobaaraa', will be seen portraying one role but two different avatars in the thriller offering directed by Anurag Kashyap - the poster boy of contemporary parallel cinema.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu Instagram: @taapsee

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 3:08 pm

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for her upcoming time-travel film 'Dobaaraa', will be seen portraying one role but two different avatars in the thriller offering directed by Anurag Kashyap - the poster boy of contemporary parallel cinema.

The actress will essay the character of a woman, who is trapped in the world of many unfolded mysteries, the audience will see her juggling around two different worlds.

The film will capture the illusions of her presence in the past and the present in different looks without exploring the double-role personality.

The film will follow her struggle of finding the answers to the mysteries around her as she takes the suspense of the film ahead.

'Dobaaraa', which also reunites Taapsee with her 'Thappad' co-actor Pavail Gulati, is produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose.

The film, which has already captured the cinephiles' attention, is set to hit theatres on August 19. 

[With Inputs From IANS]

 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Taapsee Pannu Dobaaraa Anurag Kashyap Parallel Cinema Bollywood Time Travel Pavail Gulati Balaji Telefilms
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens