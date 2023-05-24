Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Sylvester Stallone Writes Breakup Texts On Behalf Of His Daughters

Sylvester Stallone Writes Breakup Texts On Behalf Of His Daughters

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone IANS

Updated: 24 May 2023 2:24 pm

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone's daughters have revealed that he has written break-up texts for them in the past and teased that he has been "standoffish" with their potential partners.

The actor, 76 - best known for his roles in the 'Rocky and Rambo' film series - was discussed by his daughters Sophia Stallone, 26, and Sistine Stallone, 24, on a podcast recently, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The siblings - who appear alongside their father in the reality TV show 'The Family Stallone', which debuted this month - spoke about how he handles them dating people. They made the remarks about their father whilst they were guests on the latest episode of the 'Giggly Squad' podcast, which is hosted by Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo.

Asked about how he handles them dating, Sistine said, quoted by 'Mirror.co.uk', "My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives in so many areas. In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts."

Her elder sister Sophia agreed, saying: "I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men. I'm telling you."

'Mirror.co.uk' further states that Sistine teased that their exes "never get mad for being honest," before adding that Sylvester has been known to be "standoffish" when the siblings first bring dates home.

She said: "We're like 'Oh, this (date) is a good egg. We're gonna bring him home.' (Dad) is always standoffish. (He) stands in the corner. Doesn't say anything just to intimidate."

