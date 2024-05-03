Art & Entertainment

Swati Sharma On Shooting Bridal Sequence: 'My Father Told Me It Felt Like A Reality Check'

Swati Sharma, who portrays Aashi in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', opened up about a heartfelt moment during the shoot of the bridal sequence, revealing how her father's reaction moved her to tears.

Advertisement

IANS
Swati Sharma Photo: IANS
info_icon

Swati Sharma, who portrays Aashi in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', opened up about a heartfelt moment during the shoot of the bridal sequence, revealing how her father's reaction moved her to tears.

As the wedding sequence unfolds and Siddharth and Aashi tie the knot, Swati shares an emotional encounter she had with her father while filming her bridal entry.

The actress said: "This particular sequence holds a special place in my heart because, during the shoot, I was dressed as a bride, and my family was watching the episode together. I noticed tears in my father's eyes, and for a moment, there was silence. I wasn't sure how to react until I approached my father. He told me that it felt like a reality check, knowing that one day I would leave home as a bride."

Advertisement

"His words moved me to tears, and we shared a heartfelt moment. Although I had to remind myself and him that it was just a shoot, and I wasn't actually leaving, the memory of that moment will always stay with me. The audience will feel the intensity and excitement of the wedding, filled with much-needed drama," she added.

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Dono Mein Jitengey', Says Priyanka Gandhi As Rahul, KL Sharma File Nomination From Raebareli, Amethi
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates