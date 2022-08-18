Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunil Pal: Raju Srivastava's Brain Has Stopped Working, Please Pray

Star comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is serious and his brain has also stopped functioning, says fellow comedian Sunil Pal.

Raju Srivastava
Raju Srivastava thumbsupbharat.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 8:09 pm

Star comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is serious and his brain has also stopped functioning, says fellow comedian Sunil Pal.

Raju Srivastava, 58, is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a cardiac arrest on August 10. He collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was reportedly given CPR.

Comedian Sunil Pal shared a video talking about Raju Srivastava's condition and asked everyone to pray for him.

He said in the video: "Please pray for Raju Srivastava. He is going through a serious situation. Doctors also don't know what to do. Please pray. The brain has stopped working. Please pray. Raju bhai get well soon."

Raju Srivastava first appeared in small roles in Bollywood films such as the 1989 Salman Khan-starrer 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. He then appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar', which was released in 1993.

He made a name through the small screen after he became the second runner's up with the first season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He was also seen in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Raju Srivastava Sunil Pal Comedian Comedy Nights With Kapil Heart Attack AIIMS Health Update Salman Khan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sharad Pawar Bats For Genetically Modified Crops To Avert Food Crisis After Ukraine War

Sharad Pawar Bats For Genetically Modified Crops To Avert Food Crisis After Ukraine War

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge