Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Fellow Comedian Sunil Pal: Raju Srivastava Is 'Doing Fine'

Standup comedian Sunil Pal took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to announce that his friend and colleague, Raju Srivastava, "is doing fine and out of danger".

Raju Srivastava, Sunil Pal
Raju Srivastava, Sunil Pal IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 10:28 am

Standup comedian Sunil Pal took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to announce that his friend and colleague, Raju Srivastava, "is doing fine and out of danger".

Raju Srivastava, a popular comedian and a regular on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', suffered a heart attack in the morning while he was working out at the gym and was then rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi.

The 58-year-old actor was working out at the South Delhi gym when he complained of feeling uneasy. That was when he was moved to the hospital.

Pal, who has appeared with Srivastava on the comedy show, 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', has shared a video of him making the announcement on his social media handle with the caption: "Get well soon Raju bhai ji."


He said: "It is true that comedy king Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack and he was admitted to AIIMS. With God's grace and your best wishes he is doing fine and out of danger."

Srivastava got his initial recognition from doing stage shows and doing Amitabh Bachchan acts. After doing small roles in hit Bollywood films such as 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar' and 'Bombay To Goa', he got his major break with 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He has also appeared on 'Bigg Boss 3'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack, Rushed To AIIMS Delhi For Treatment

Renowned Singer Nirmala Mishra Dies At 81 After Massive Heart Attack

Vikram Talks About 'Heart Attack' Rumours And The 'Living Legend' A.R. Rahman

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sunil Pal Comedian Raju Srivastava Heart Attack The Kapil Sharma Show Comedian Recovering Amitabh Bachchan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer