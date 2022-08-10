Amitabh Bachchan On Getting Abusive Comments On Social Media: 'I Think A Lot Before Posting'

Even at an age of 79, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is not only one of the busiest actors in the business but also the most active celebrity on social media. However, he says that thinks a lot before writing anything on social media, because of all the trolling and abuse that he receives frequently on the platforms.

He spoke about the hate comments while talking to one of the contestants on his popular quiz game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)' . “I was told about blogging and started writing blogs. I don’t understand these things at all. Often, I post a pic or write something and fir badi gaali padti hai (I get many abusive comments). They give gaalis (abuses). I didn’t know that people also comment on pictures that you post. They write, ‘Kya samajhta hai apne aap ko (who do you think you are)’ and many other things that I can’t say. One needs to think a lot before writing. I have to think a lot before posting anything," he told Samit Sharma.

Amitabh recalled a funny incident on the show as well. “It was a huge meal - a political level one, where prime ministers were in attendance. The prime minister of Japan was visiting India and after the meal, the finger bowl came, with rose petals. The guest thought it was a dish and he drank it. To avoid any embarrassment to the guest, our PM also drank it.”

Amitabh also shared his experience of working in ads. “No matter how big an actor you are and no matter how well you do, you give your take and the entire floor stays silent. The people from the ad agency stay quiet for some minutes and no one utters a word. No one even says a single thing about the take or acting, there is no okay till the ad agency okays the shot. After 15-20 minutes they will notice the position of a leaf in the background is not up to mark. I have spent 50 years in the industry, they are bothered about that leaf."

The megastar is back with a new season of KBC and is seen getting sharing his life lessons on several occasions.