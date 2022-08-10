Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack, Rushed To AIIMS Delhi For Treatment

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava has been admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after he suffered a heart attack while working out.

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 3:44 pm

In rather disheartening news, popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava, on Wednesday, suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. He was running on the treadmill when he experienced chest pain and eventually, he collapsed. 

As per a report in India Today, Raju Srivastava was then immediately taken to AIIMS Delhi by his trainer. Once he reached the hospital, he was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart. Currently, he is being treated by the AIIMS team of Cardiology and Emergency department led by Dr Nitish Nyay. The news portal also quoted AIIMS sources as saying that the comedian had actually suffered a cardiac arrest while working out, and was revived after he was given CPR twice. He is responding well to the treatment and is under observation.

Raju Srivastava's brother, Ashish Srivastava, further confirmed the news, and told India Today, "Kanpur-based comedian, Raju Srivastava, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Board, had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he had a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control.”

For the unversed, the 59-year old kick started his career with cameos in Bollywood films like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya’ among others. He then went on to do stand-up comedy with the talent show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ and finished as second runner-up. Not just that, he has also been part of several reality TV shows including ‘Bigg Boss season 3’, ‘Nach Baliye season 6’ and ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’.

