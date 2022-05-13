Saturday, May 14, 2022
'The Kapil Sharma Show' To Be Replaced By Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman's 'India's Laughter Champion'

The Kapil Sharma Show will take a hiatus next month due to the cast's trip to the United States for a tour. It will be replaced by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman's Laughter Champions.

Updated: 13 May 2022 11:29 pm

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will go on break next month when the troupe flies to the United States for a tour. The show will be replaced by another comedy programme called ‘India's Laughter Champion’. Indian actor Shekhar Suman will make his television comeback in this show. On the judges' panel, he will be joined by Indian actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh. Surprisingly, the two had previously been on ‘Comedy Circus’ and ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, according to a report by The Indian Express.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the station did not want to lose its devoted audience. While replaying earlier episodes of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was an option yet they preferred to keep fans entertained with new material. ‘Comedy Circus’ has been a successful Sony TV series that has provided India many outstanding entertainers. With no current stand-up comedy show, the channel decided to start one. While having Puran Singh on the show was a no-brainer, the crew opted to play the nostalgia card and brought on Suman as well.

The two have completed the ad, and the show will begin production later this month. Sony TV had solicited entries for comedians, and the crew was successful in finding some gems. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Suman has previously uploaded a video from his vanity while sharing a BTS from the commercial shoot. In the video, he is getting ready and speaking with his team. He tells the camera that he'll be back on TV soon. "Lights, Sound, Camera, and Loads of Action... Wait for it," captioned Suman's post.

