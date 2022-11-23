Suniel Shetty Wants Son Ahan To Play His Role In The Remake Of His Hit 1994 Film ‘Gopi Kishan’

In the time of remakes in both Bollywood and Southern film industry, Suniel Shetty wants his super-hit film ‘Gopi Kishan’ (1994) to be remade. And he wants his son Ayan Shetty to play Gopinath (his character in the film). Calling the film a ‘comedy entertainer’, Suniel detailed how he wants Ahan to play the lead role. The 1994 film starred Karisma Kapoor too.

When asked which of his films would he like to be remade, Suniel told IndiaToday.in, "Gopi Kishan, Bhai - both films are very close to my heart. Even Dhadkan which had the pure simplicity of romance. But talking about Gopi Kishan, I would like Ahan only to do the film. I wouldn't want anyone else to do that. I think Ahan will do a great job in it. With Gopi and Kishan, I had an opportunity to showcase my talent when it came to comedy, and also comic timing. I always used to tell people but no one took it seriously. They only saw me in an action avatar and that's what distributors wanted."

Actor Suniel Shetty Instagram

The actor, who has completed a three-decade-long career, says that he misses working with a lot of his colleagues. He said, "Frankly, I miss working with all my co-actors from my era. Be it Ajay (Devgn), Akshay Kumar, Akshaye Khanna or Sanjay Dutt, we had such a phenomenal time shooting. During LOC, all of us including Abhishek Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan, we were all like brothers. I really miss those days."

Work wise, Suniel is currently seen in ‘Dharavi Bank’, co-starring Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni. He also has ‘File No 323’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the pipeline.