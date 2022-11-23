Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Suniel Shetty Wants Son Ahan To Play His Role In The Remake Of His Hit 1994 Film ‘Gopi Kishan’

Suniel Shetty, who is currently seen in the web series ‘Dharavi Banks’, says he wants Ahan Shetty to play his role in one of his hit films. 

Suniel Shetty with son Ahan Shetty
Suniel Shetty with son Ahan Shetty Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 10:24 pm

In the time of remakes in both Bollywood and Southern film industry, Suniel Shetty wants his super-hit film ‘Gopi Kishan’ (1994) to be remade. And he wants his son Ayan Shetty to play Gopinath (his character in the film). Calling the film a ‘comedy entertainer’, Suniel detailed how he wants Ahan to play the lead role. The 1994 film starred Karisma Kapoor too. 

When asked which of his films would he like to be remade, Suniel told IndiaToday.in, "Gopi Kishan, Bhai - both films are very close to my heart. Even Dhadkan which had the pure simplicity of romance. But talking about Gopi Kishan, I would like Ahan only to do the film. I wouldn't want anyone else to do that. I think Ahan will do a great job in it. With Gopi and Kishan, I had an opportunity to showcase my talent when it came to comedy, and also comic timing. I always used to tell people but no one took it seriously. They only saw me in an action avatar and that's what distributors wanted."

Actor Suniel Shetty
Actor Suniel Shetty Instagram

The actor, who has completed a three-decade-long career, says that he misses working with a lot of his colleagues. He said, "Frankly, I miss working with all my co-actors from my era. Be it Ajay (Devgn), Akshay Kumar, Akshaye Khanna or Sanjay Dutt, we had such a phenomenal time shooting. During LOC, all of us including Abhishek Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan, we were all like brothers. I really miss those days."

Work wise, Suniel is currently seen in ‘Dharavi Bank’, co-starring Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni. He also has ‘File No 323’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the pipeline.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Suniel Shetty Gopi Kishan Dharavi Banks Ahan Shetty Akshay Kumar Akshaye Khanna Sanjay Dutt Hera Pheri 3
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nepal Election: Nepali Congress Coalition Heading Towards Victory, Show Trends

Nepal Election: Nepali Congress Coalition Heading Towards Victory, Show Trends

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far