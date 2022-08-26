Suniel Shetty Talks About Recent Boycott Of Bollywood Films: Can't Put My Finger On A Reason

Ahead of their release on August 11, Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar's ‘Raksha Bandhan’ were on the list of the boycott trend, especially on Twitter. In fact, they ended up having underwhelming box office performances. They were followed by Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer ‘Darlings’. In fact, after Hrithik Roshan supported Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on Twitter, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's ‘Vikram Vedha’, which is yet to release, has also made it to the list.

Now, Suniel Shetty, who has delivered a few hits during his film career, recently spoke about the rise of the boycott trend, as reported by news agency ANI. He said, "We have been continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres," adding that Bollywood is going through a "tough time”.

Shetty further pointed out, "We have done a lot of good work too. However, people might not be happy with the type of subjects the films are having these days, and that is why we are going through such a tough time."

However, he is still unable to figure out a clear reason behind it. "Hopefully, this will be considered. Initially, it felt like a one-off thing but now we have been continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres and I can't put my finger on a reason why and what this is happening," Shetty signed off.

The actor has worked in films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Refugee’, ‘LOC Kargil’, ‘Border’ and ‘Main Hoon Na’, to name a few.