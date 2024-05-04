'Star Wars' Day: 10 Interesting Facts That You Probably Didn't Know About The Beloved Sci-Fi Movies

Every May 4th, fans from all over the world come together to celebrate ‘Star Wars’ by saying “May the fourth be with you.” Even though it’s almost been four decades since the first movie, there are still new things to learn about this beloved sci-fi series. As a tribute to everything we love about this galaxy, far, far away, here are 10 interesting facts about the movies that you might not know.
1. NSYNC *almost* had a cameo in ‘Episode II’
The beloved American boy band was extended an invitation to cameo as Jedi in ‘Attack of the Clones’ primarily to delight George Lucas’ daughters. However, their fleeting moment on the big screen never materialized, as the scene featuring them was ultimately left on the cutting room floor.
2. ‘I have a bad feeling about this’ is used in every movie
The phrase has evolved into a cherished recurring dialogue for fans of the sci-fi franchise. While it might have undergone slight variations each time, its essence has remained the same. Initially spoken by Luke Skywalker in ‘A New Hope,’ it has been playfully echoed by BB-8 in ‘The Last Jedi,’ continuing its legacy across generations.
3. A woman’s razor was used to make Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan’s communicator
In the scenes where Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi communicate via their communicators, there’s a hidden detail worth noting. Their communicators bear a striking resemblance to a razor. Interestingly, rather than employing an actual razor, a replica was crafted from resin, moulded from a Gillette Ladies Sensor Excel Razor.
4. The title of ‘Episode IV’ was originally something else
Before its release, ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ bore the original title ‘The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, as taken from the Journal of the Whills, Saga I: The Star Wars,’ a name George Lucas, later, streamlined.
5. David Prowse is banned from all official conventions
David Prowse, the actor embodying the physical presence of Darth Vader (though not his voice), is barred from participating in official ‘Star Wars’ conventions due to George Lucas finding him bothersome.
6. The role of Yoda was originally intended for a monkey
Indeed! As detailed in J.W. Rinzler’s book ‘The Making of Star Wars,’ George Lucas initially visualized Yoda being portrayed by an endearing monkey with a mask and wielding a cane.
7. ‘Episode III’ encompasses more visual effects than any film
‘Revenge of the Sith’ set a world record with a staggering 2,151 individual scenes employing special effects. In fact, making the 49 seconds of footage for the famous Mustafar duel required the concerted efforts of 910 artists investing 70,441 man-hours.
8. ‘Star Wars’ collectible coins can be used as real money
Niue, a diminutive island nestled in the South Pacific in Oceania, embraces limited edition Star Wars collectible coins as valid legal tender.
9. The first fully computer-generated character was Jar Jar Binks
In ‘Episode I – The Phantom Menace,’ Jar Jar Binks made his debut as the first fully computer-generated supporting character used in a live-action film.
10. James Earl Jones recorded his Darth Vader lines in one day
In fact, it only took Jones two and a half hours to complete his role in the original movie. For his role, he received $7,500. Jones has, since, clarified that “Vader is a man who never learned the beauties and subtleties of human expression…So we figured out the key to my work was to keep it on a very narrow band of expression—that was the secret.”
To all the fellow fans, May the fourth be with you!