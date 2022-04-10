Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Starring Ram Charan And Jr NTR Enters The Rs 1000 Cr Club

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s latest flick, ‘RRR’, has crossed the Rs 1000 Cr mark at the global box-office making it the third highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Ram Charan And Jr NTR In SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Instagram

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 4:36 pm

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ set another benchmark at the box-office and entered the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide within 16 days of its release. The only other films to have crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally are ‘Dangal’ and Rajamouli’s own film ‘Baahubali 2’.

With this, ‘RRR’ becomes the third highest-grossing Indian film ever, overtaking ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Secret Superstar’ and ‘PK’.

Interestingly, ‘RRR’ was also the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

Talking about the story, ‘RRR’ narrates a fictionalised tale of India’s freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (played by actor Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (played by actor Ram Charan) in pre-independence India.

The film also included a star-studded lineup including actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar distributed the film in the North Territory. The Telugu-language period action drama film was produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film had released on March 25, 2022.

