The income tax department has reportedly raided more than 40 locations across Tamil Nadu around 6 am this morning. The searches were conducted over alleged tax evasion by some popular film producers and distributors.

As per a report on NDTV, the searches were reportedly conducted at the properties of Kalaipuli Thanu, SR Prabhu, Anbu Chezhiyan, Gnanavel Raja, and many other popular names. In total 10 producers and distributors have been raided by the Income Tax department.