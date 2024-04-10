Art & Entertainment

‘Spider-Man’ Producer Didn’t Know Who Zendaya Was When She Auditioned For MJ

Amy Pascal, who served as a producer for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, admitted that neither she nor Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige knew who Zendaya was when she auditioned for the character of MJ.

Advertisement

Instagram
Zendaya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Amy Pascal, who served as a producer for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, admitted that neither she nor Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige knew who Zendaya was when she auditioned for the character of MJ.

“She was wearing no make-up, and she was just dressed like a regular girl, and we were like, ‘Oh my God, she’s amazing. She has to be in the movie',” Pascal told Vogue, reports deadline.com.

Pascal added: “And then we found out she was a totally famous person and felt really stupid.”

Zendaya stepped into acting at a young age in the Disney Channel show 'Shake It Up'.

Advertisement

In an interview with Vogue, Zendaya reflected on her childhood as an adult.

“I don’t know how much of a choice I had,” she told the magazine.

“I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye, or being a child actor.”

Zendaya added: “We’ve seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental. I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, Oh, okay, wait a minute - I’ve only ever done what I’ve known, and this is all I’ve known.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Drops Kirron Kher, Replaces Pawan Singh In Latest List; Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32