Art & Entertainment

Spanish Court Shelves Latest Tax Probe Of Shakira Following Prosecutors' Recommendation

A Spanish investigative magistrate on Thursday provisionally shelved the latest probe into an alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira following recommendations by prosecutors.

Advertisement

Shakira
Shakira Photo: Instagram
info_icon

A Spanish investigative magistrate on Thursday provisionally shelved the latest probe into an alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira following recommendations by prosecutors.

The Colombian singer had been under investigation for the alleged evasion of 6.7 million Euros (USD 7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income via an offshore company. She denied wrongdoing.

State prosecutors who initially brought the allegations said Wednesday “there is not sufficient evidence” of a possible fiscal crime and recommended that the probe be closed.

In a statement Thursday, the investigating court said that given that there is no accusation on behalf of prosecutors or the regional government of Catalonia in northeastern Spain, there was no cause to proceed further with the case.

Advertisement

The court said “there is no indication that can prove that Shakira Isabel M R had consciously and voluntarily omitted information and documentation with tax significance."

If the ruling is not appealed by prosecutors within a week, it will be definitive.

In a separate case, Shakira struck a deal in November with prosecutors whereby she acknowledged she had failed to pay Spanish government 14.5 million Euros (about USD 15.6 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira currently resides in Miami after having left Spain following her breakup with former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PDP’s Waheed Parra Talks Elections in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir
  2. ICMR Advises Against Consumption Of Protein Supplements In New Dietary Guidelines For Indians | Details
  3. Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: SIT Detains 4 In Connection To Mysuru Kidnapping Case
  4. HC Asks Google, Microsoft To Seek Review Of Ruling On Removal Of Non-consensual Intimate Images
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 9: Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint, US Warns Israel Against Rafah Attack & More
Entertainment News
  1. Spanish Court Shelves Latest Tax Probe Of Shakira Following Prosecutors' Recommendation
  2. 'The Office' Follow-Up Series Set Up At American Streamer Peacock
  3. Step-Father Convicted For Murder Of Actor Laila Khan, Five Others
  4. Award-winning Director Mohammad Rasoulof Sentenced To Prison In Iran Ahead Of Cannes
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final Begins With War In Gaza Overshadowing The Pop Spectacle – View Pics
Sports News
  1. World Olympic Games Qualifiers: Indian Greco-Roman Wrestlers Bow Out In Preliminary Rounds
  2. EPL: Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly Says Masterplan Is 'Coming Together'
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  4. IPL 2024: Gary Kirsten Holds Forth On Bat-Ball Balance, Injuries And Shubman Gill
  5. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report – All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Argentina Labour Unions' 1-Day Strike Against President Milei Paralyses Daily Life
  2. 8 Sri Lankan Mercenaries Fighting For Russian And Ukrainian Forces Killed: Police
  3. With Tim Cook Nearing Retirement Age, Take A Look At Probables In Race For Apple CEO Post
  4. Maldives and India Ties: A Fresh Jolt?
  5. Iran Frees 5 Indians Among Crew From Seized Portuguese-Flagged Ship
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Is Insecure Claims Chavan | Highlights