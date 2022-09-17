Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
South Stars Mahesh Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Mammootty, Mohanlal Wish PM Modi

Actors Mahesh Babu, Khusbhu Sundar, Mammootty and Mohanlal were among those who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Mahesh Babu, Khusbhu Sundar, Mammootty and Mohanlal
Mahesh Babu, Khusbhu Sundar, Mammootty and Mohanlal IANS

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 3:27 pm

Taking to Twitter, Telugu star Mahesh Babu said: "Birthday greetings to our hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi! Wishing you great health, happiness and continued success."

Actress and producer Khushbu, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said: "You need a vision. You need a will. You ought to have a dream. You need determination to bring in a change. And you have it all Sir.

"Thank you for transforming India into a nation to reckon with. Gratitude. Wishing you honourablle PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday."

Malayalam superstar Mammootty wrote: "Birthday Wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra ModiJi."

The other superstar of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, also took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister. " Warmest birthday wishes and much love to our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. May you have a blessed year filled with good health, happiness, and more success."

