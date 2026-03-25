Negha Shahin Slams Transgender Bill, Calls Out Vijay Sethupathi’s Silence

Summary of this article
Negha Shahin opposes Transgender Bill 2026.
Vijay Sethupathi, others called out for silence.
Transgender rights debate intensifies in India.
Negha Shahin has spoken out against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026, criticising both the legislation and the silence of prominent film actors. The Kerala State Film Award-winning actor raised concerns after the bill was passed despite opposition from members of the transgender community and activists.
Taking to Instagram, Negha shared her objections to the bill and questioned its provisions. In her post, it was asked whether cisgender individuals had ever been required to determine their gender through a medical board. The bill was criticised as being disconnected from the lived realities of transgender persons, with her statement framed as a direct response to the parliamentary decision.
Calls out film industry silence
Negha also addressed actors such as Vijay Sethupathi, Raghava Lawrence and Kalidas Jayaram, who have portrayed transgender characters on screen. In a video shared online, it was stated that while these performances had received critical acclaim, support from the same figures had not been publicly expressed in the current moment.
It was further remarked that actors who had gained recognition for such roles should extend their advocacy beyond cinema. The expectation was articulated that they would stand in support of transgender rights in real life as well.
Political context and wider response
The bill’s passage prompted reactions from political leaders as well. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was reported to have urged the central government to pause and engage in meaningful consultation with transgender persons before proceeding further.
Negha, who is also an activist and founder of Queer Casting, has consistently used her platform to address issues affecting the community. She is known for her work in films such as Antharam and The Road.