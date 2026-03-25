Negha Shahin Slams Transgender Bill, Calls Out Vijay Sethupathi’s Silence

Negha Shahin opposes the Transgender Bill 2026 and questions actors like Vijay Sethupathi for staying silent despite playing transgender roles on screen.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Negha Shahin
Negha Shahin Opposes Transgender Bill Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Negha Shahin opposes Transgender Bill 2026.

  • Vijay Sethupathi, others called out for silence.

  • Transgender rights debate intensifies in India.

Negha Shahin has spoken out against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026, criticising both the legislation and the silence of prominent film actors. The Kerala State Film Award-winning actor raised concerns after the bill was passed despite opposition from members of the transgender community and activists.

Taking to Instagram, Negha shared her objections to the bill and questioned its provisions. In her post, it was asked whether cisgender individuals had ever been required to determine their gender through a medical board. The bill was criticised as being disconnected from the lived realities of transgender persons, with her statement framed as a direct response to the parliamentary decision.

Members of the Odisha Transgenders Association stage a demonstration near the Odisha Assembly during the Budget session, demanding withdrawal of the Centre's proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, in Bhubaneswar. - | Photo: PTI
SC Panel Seeks Withdrawal Of Transgender Bill, Flags Breach Of NALSA Ruling

BY Outlook News Desk

Calls out film industry silence

Negha also addressed actors such as Vijay Sethupathi, Raghava Lawrence and Kalidas Jayaram, who have portrayed transgender characters on screen. In a video shared online, it was stated that while these performances had received critical acclaim, support from the same figures had not been publicly expressed in the current moment.

It was further remarked that actors who had gained recognition for such roles should extend their advocacy beyond cinema. The expectation was articulated that they would stand in support of transgender rights in real life as well.

Related Content
Transgender activists participate in a rally to protest against the Transgender Amendment Bill 2026, in Kolkata, on March 22, 2026 - IMAGO / ANI News
Trans Amendment Bill 2026: How State Surveillance Can Deny Rights To The ‘Genuinely Oppressed'
Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in Mani Ratnam's film - Instagram
Mani Ratnam Announces New Film With Vijay Sethupathi And Sai Pallavi; AR Rahman On Board As Composer
Devendra Fadnavis Defends Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Bill - PTI
Devendra Fadnavis Defends Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Bill
Gandhi Talks OTT release date - Zee5
Gandhi Talks OTT Release: When And Where To Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Silent Film
Related Content

Political context and wider response

The bill’s passage prompted reactions from political leaders as well. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was reported to have urged the central government to pause and engage in meaningful consultation with transgender persons before proceeding further.

Negha, who is also an activist and founder of Queer Casting, has consistently used her platform to address issues affecting the community. She is known for her work in films such as Antharam and The Road.

Bhubaneswar: Members of the Odisha Transgenders Association stage a demonstration near the Odisha Assembly during the Budget session, demanding withdrawal of the Centre's proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. - PTI
Over 44 Student Bodies Slam Transgender Rights Amendment Bill, Call It ‘Regressive’

BY Outlook News Desk

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill was passed earlier this week.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Aryaman Birla's IPL Journey: From Warming RR's Bench To Owning RCB

  2. With A Price Tag Of 27 Crore, Rishabh Pant Again Becomes The Centre Of Attraction Ahead Of IPL 2026

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I: Amelia Kerr Maiden T20I Ton Powers White Ferns To 92 Runs Victory

  4. 'We're Focused On Taking This Franchise To Greater Heights', KKR Set Vision At Knights Unplugged 3.0

  5. Bangladesh's New Selection Committee Chief Habibul Bashar Wants Long Term Return Of Barred Shakib Al Hasan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  2. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  5. India’s First Court-Approved Passive Euthanasia Patient Harish Rana Dies

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  4. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  5. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iran Captures Starlink Devices In Tehran As Trump Claims Talks Under Way

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security