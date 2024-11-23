Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 

Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya has announced his next project, NC24. The actor took to social media on the occasion of his 38th birthday on November 23 to share the news of his upcoming pan-India film which is an “excavation into mythical thrills and shivers”.
He shared a poster of the film that has already gone viral on social media. “#NC24 - An excavation into Mythical thrills & shivers. Excited to be part of your amazing vision @karthik_cinema,” Chaitanya wrote alongside the poster.
The poster shows a huge eye and we see Chaitanya through it standing on a rock in a cave carrying a bag. He is apparently playing a treasure hunter in the film.
Have a look at his post here.
NC24 is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings. Director Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha fame is helming it.
The cast and the storyline are still kept under wraps. The upcoming film is said to be made on a large budget.