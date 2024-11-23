South Cinema

Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 

On his 38th birthday, Naga Chaitanya treated his fans with a special gift. He announced his next project NC24.

Naga Chaitanya announces new film NC24
Naga Chaitanya's new film NC24 poster Photo: Instagram
Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya has announced his next project, NC24. The actor took to social media on the occasion of his 38th birthday on November 23 to share the news of his upcoming pan-India film which is an “excavation into mythical thrills and shivers”.

He shared a poster of the film that has already gone viral on social media. “#NC24 - An excavation into Mythical thrills & shivers. Excited to be part of your amazing vision @karthik_cinema,” Chaitanya wrote alongside the poster. 

The poster shows a huge eye and we see Chaitanya through it standing on a rock in a cave carrying a bag. He is apparently playing a treasure hunter in the film. 

Have a look at his post here.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya - null
Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Engagement Pics With Naga Chaitanya: Mingled Beyond Parting

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

NC24 is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings. Director Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha fame is helming it. 

The cast and the storyline are still kept under wraps. The upcoming film is said to be made on a large budget. 

