Sourabh Raaj Jain: The Definition Of Love And Relationship Has Changed Over Time

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain who was last seen in ‘Patiala Babes’ on TV then made a transition over to OTT. Sourabh Raaj Jain had a special appearance in Zee5's ‘Qubool Hai’ after which he went on to sign the title role in a web series around a Bra Fitter. With a packed schedule, we hear that Sourabh has flown off to Dubai today to shoot a music video opposite actress Shweta Tiwari.

The music video is said to have a melodious track that Sourabh Raaj Jain fell in love with when he heard it for the first time. "It's an innocent story of love and I think for me the way he loves is a love rarely seen in this day and age. The definition of love and relationship has changed over time and the intricacies of it are beautifully going to be shown in this song. And of course, I am looking forward to working with Shweta ji who I have already shared screen space with in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and with our recent web series together, our camaraderie has only increased. The song itself is beautiful and the first time I heard it, I remember telling myself this one can be on repeat mode in my car. And that's the kind of content I love being a part of, one that has a shelf life of a lifetime," says Sourabh Raaj Jain.

On the work front, Sourabh Raaj Jain has done varied roles on television and been a part of popular shows like ‘Remix’, ‘Uttran’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Mahakali’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’, etc as well as reality shows like ‘Nach Baliye’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ last season.