Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Sonu Sood Promotes A Hospital Chain If They Give 50 Liver Transplants

Actor Sonu Sood is known for his humanitarian efforts, especially during the pandemic period.

Sonu Sood Instagram/ @sonu_sood

Updated: 11 May 2022 5:33 pm

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been termed as a superhero because of his efforts in providing relief to people across the country during pandemic. He helped several in need when the world was suffering from an unexpected situation in education, finance and medical fields. Sood recently opened up on what his fees is if a hopsital asks him to promote their chain. 

During an interview with ‘The Man’ magazine, Sood explained how he gets people from various walks of life, “I will give you a small example: A gentleman called Wilson from Aster Hospitals connected with me on a recent trip to Dubai and said the group would like to collaborate with me in helping people with their medical needs. So, I said that I’ll promote the hospitals, but give me 50 liver transplants. That is almost Rs 12 crore in value.” 

Sood went on to say that transplants are actually happening and said, “As we speak, there are two transplants happening for people who would never be able to afford these surgeries. That’s the magic of connecting the right dots. People come to you and say how can we help, and we find a way.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

On the professional front, Sood is set to star in Yash Raj Film’s period drama ‘Prithviraj’ and Tamil film ‘Thamezharasan’. 

