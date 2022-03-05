Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Sonam Kapoor Pens Emotional Post On Sister Rhea Kapoor's Birthday

Film producer Rhea Kapoor, daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, celebrated her 35th birthday on March 5. The Kapoors took to Instagram to wish the birthday girl.

Rhea Kapoor Instagram - @rheakapoor

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 8:34 pm

Actress Sonam Kapoor posted a special video to wish sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor on her birthday on Saturday (March 5). The actress shared a cute video of the two sisters enjoying each other's company on her Instagram account.

Fans showered the sisters with love and blessings as soon as Sonam Kapoor shared the video. On Rhea Kapoor’s special day, the Kapoor siblings also sent their best wishes to the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday to the queen of sass, fashion, and feasts," actress Janhvi Kapoor wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the birthday girl.

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram Story
Janhvi Kapoor Instagram Story Instagram - @janhvikapoor

Late actress Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor also wished Rhea Kapoor on her birthday writing, “Happy Birthday to the best.”

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor shared a family photo with grandmother Nirmal Kapoor, which included Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and herself. She captioned it as, “Happy Birthday Rhee. I love you! @Rheakapoor.”

Anshula Kapoor, who shared a photo with Rhea, also wrote a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Happy birthday my Rheeee @rheakapoor! You deserve all things amazing that the universe has to offer, and this year I wish that everything that makes you feel ecstatic, hopeful, joyful, excited, safe, & centered become yours. Thank you for showing me what it means to be in a sisterhood bound by love. Here's to another year of incredibly insane food, laughter & fashion (and Papacream. We need more Papacream! Let's not forget the most important thing of all)! I love you, always!”

On Rhea Kapoor's special day, actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also expressed their best wishes for the film producer.

Rhea Kapoor is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor and has produced films such as 'Aisha,' 'Khoobsurat,' and 'Veere Di Wedding.' On a personal note, Rhea Kapoor married her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani last year on August 14.

