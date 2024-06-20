Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Teams Up With Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem For 'Kakuda'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is all set to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, has an upcoming streaming film 'Kakuda' on the horizon.

Sonakshi Sinha Photo: X
The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the film which is a horror-comedy. The film is set in the curse-inflicted village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. Every house in the district has two similar doors, one that is normal size and one which is smaller than the other.

The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who is known for 'Zombivili', and the recent box-office miracle 'Munjya’. Talking about the movie, Aditya Sarpotdar said, "As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. It's a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with 'Kakuda', I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again. I am thrilled to have worked with an exceptionally talented cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Aasif Khan who have supported the narrative brilliantly by adding humour and emotions to the story."

He further mentioned, "Their spotless comic timing and the way they portray genuine emotions have made my job as a director much easier. Together, we have crafted a unique and engaging story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating every twist and turn. 'Kakuda' is an experience that will take the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions." Produced by RSVP, 'Kakuda' will soon drop on ZEE5.

