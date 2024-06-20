Sonakshi Sinha Teams Up With Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem For 'Kakuda'

The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who is known for 'Zombivili', and the recent box-office miracle 'Munjya’. Talking about the movie, Aditya Sarpotdar said, "As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. It's a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with 'Kakuda', I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again. I am thrilled to have worked with an exceptionally talented cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Aasif Khan who have supported the narrative brilliantly by adding humour and emotions to the story."