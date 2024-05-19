Art & Entertainment

Soham Shah’s Psychological Thriller ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ To Be Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Filmmaker Soham P Shah’s psychological thriller film 'Kartam Bhugtam' starring Shreyas Talpade, Aksha Pardasany, Madhoo, and Vijay Raaz, will be screened for officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The film will be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Cultural Center and the Films Division Auditorium, Mahadev Road.

Sohum said: "We are incredibly honoured that officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have expressed their interest in seeing 'Kartam Bhugtam'.”

“This is a significant validation for the entire team who poured their hearts into this film. It's a privilege to have the opportunity to share our work with such a distinguished audience.”

The special recognition comes just two days after the film's theatrical release on May 17.

"This is a momentous occasion for us, as having 'Kartam Bhugtam' screened for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd.

'Kartam Bhugtam', which means "what goes around comes around," is a story about karma and its consequences.

