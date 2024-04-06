Art & Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala Drops Ethereal Pictures Of Her In A White Corset-top Ensemble

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work in ‘Monkey Man’, shared an array of pictures from the movie's premiere event in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and dropped a series of pictures.

In the pictures, Sobhita can be seen donning a stunning ensemble. The ensemble exudes sophistication and glamour, capturing the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The actress wrote in the caption: “Moments before I walked across the road (image 3) onto the red carpet for 'Monkey Man' at the historic Chinese theatre in Los Angeles.”

The ensemble consists of a white coloured corset outfit adorned with pearls.

The actress used minimal make-up and jewellery and tied her hair neatly in a bun.

Last month, the actress celebrated the fifth anniversary of her path-breaking streaming show ‘Made In Heaven’.

Taking to her Instagram, Sobhita, who plays the character of Tara Khanna in the show, shared a motley of on-screen and off-screen pictures from the sets of ‘Made In Heaven’ Season 1, which was released in 2019.

The actress treated fans to a glimpse of Tara's journey through captivating stills and captioned it: “5 Years Of Tara. 5 Years Of MIH S1.”

‘Made In Heaven’ is a romantic drama web series that chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven.

