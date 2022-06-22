Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Singer Chinmayi Sripada, Director Rahul Ravindran Welcome Twins

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and director Rahul Ravindran shared the news of the birth of their twins on Tuesday night. The singer also refuted surrogacy rumours. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 6:11 pm

Popular playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor-director Rahul Ravindran have become parents to twins. Sripada shared the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday (June 21) night. While she didn't share details about the children's birth, the singer said the couple had named the newborns Driptah and Sharvas.

"Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our Universe," Sripada wrote, tagging Ravindran.

In a subsequent post, the singer lashed out at trolls who alleged that she welcomed the babies through surrogacy, saying she was "protecting" herself as she navigated pregnancy.

"I'm absolutely loving these people who are dm-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself (sic)," she said.

Sripada and Ravindran tied the knot in May 2014.

[With Inputs From PTI]

