Sidharth Malhotra Reveals Action In 'Yodha' Very Different From 'Shershaah'

Talking about the movie, and how it is different from ‘Shershaah’, the biographical war film he did that was based on the life of Vikram Batra, Sidharth said: "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations that what all Yodha task force will do.”

"And through that, the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so," shared Sidharth, who was last seen in ‘Indian Police Force’.