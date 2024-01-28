Actress Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in the acclaimed film 'Salaar: Part One,' has engaged in brief discussions regarding the pan-India trend, her upcoming film 'Dacoit, and more music.
Shruti Haasan Reveals She 'Always Aimed At Being Pan-Indian' In Her Acting Career
Actress Shruti Haasan has shed light upon how she's taken roles she naturally felt attracted towards.
Shruti, who celebrates turning 36 today, during a conversation with The Indian Express, said that she refrains from comparing herself to fellow actors who have garnered fame and popularity by doing something she began years ago in her career. Ever since her acting career began in 2005, she claims to have chosen film projects based on what resonates organically with her.
"I have never really compared myself to a contemporary male actor or female actor. I have just followed a path in my career which has felt natural to me at the time," she said, adding, "At the time I started, there was no social media, OTT. I think a lot more people would have seen a lot more of my work but I am happy for every journey and phase of my life."
Unlike many other actors who have embraced the pan-India trend, like Ram Charan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and more, Shruti Haasan has not succumbed to it. In fact, she asserted that she has been wanting to work across various industries for a long time.
"For me, it’s not a pan-India fever. If you look back to the interviews I have given 11 years ago, I have always aimed at being pan-Indian and I have always used that word 'pan Indian," said the 'Hi Nanna' actress.
Talking about her upcoming Telugu-Hindi film 'Dacoit,' opposite Adivi Sesh, she said, "'Dacoit' is a love story but a very unique and rare love story. My character is so beautiful character and I was really excited when I was offered that part."
For those unfamiliar, Shruti's talents extend beyond acting. She is a renowned playback singer and independent musician, having released several songs, which have all released high-praises. She also stated that there's more music in store and is still "overwhelmed" by the love her latest single 'Monster Machine' received. "I have more music coming out. I am so excited to share it and there’s also gonna be more live shows," she concluded.