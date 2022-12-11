Shreyas Talpade: Managing Work And Family Is A Tightrope Walk For An Actor

Shreyas Talpade is a renowned name in the entertainment industry,recently garnering a lot of appreciation for his work in 'Kaun Pravin Tambe', and now the film has been nominated for Filmfare Awards.

In a conversation with IANS about his career and reaching out to people, he said: "Every artist dreams of reaching out to maximum people worldwide and to have people start recognising you.

"It is definitely a dream come true and the kind of love I have been receiving for my work from all over the world is truly a blessing for me. In fact, I love it when people come up to me even when I'm out somewhere to appreciate me."

Sharing how difficult it is for an actor to balance work and family life, he said: "Managing family and work is always a tight rope walk for any artist or professional. But you have to make time for both work and family."

"I'm very grateful to my wife and my family for giving me my space and understanding. I think what is more important is to spend quality time with your family as opposed to just hours and hours with no meaningful connection."

Shreyas has showcased his range as a performer with every character he portrays. Talking about the same he asserts: "There is some part of you in every character but it also depends on the character because each one is unique and different. It requires research and homework to portray any character.

"Your experience also comes in handy along with the tips from your director and everyone else while getting in the skin of any character. But still, a heavy chunk of you goes into bringing that character to life. Sometimes you also learn from them and I feel it's a beautiful give and takes."

The 'Iqbal' actor added: "I don't think I can choose between all my films and pick out just one because all were my favourite. It's like choosing between your kinds, you just can't, you love them all."

"But yes, I had a great time in my last film 'Kaun Pravin Tambe' and the ongoing ones like 'Single Salmaa', 'Kartam Bhuktam'. I love being a part of these because they are giving me something new, they are challenging my skill set as an actor."