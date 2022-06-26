Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Shilpa Shetty On Fame: It's A Double-Edged Sword

Actress Shilpa Shetty recently made a comeback with the film 'Nikamma', which was released on June 17. It also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 4:06 pm

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who made her big-screen comeback with the latest release 'Nikamma', said fame is a double-edged sword.



Talking to IANS about the cons of stardom, Shetty said, "Fame is a double-edged sword but you have to appreciate it and the cons are something that you need to take in your stride... It would be the end of your career or stint in the industry if people allow you to eat 'pani puri' without bothering you, I would say that would be something that would be worrisome."

The actress said she is "grateful for all the love and appreciation".

She added, "It does get a little daunting where people don't know when to draw the line because we are not monkey's in a zoo, we are here to entertain and I have a heartfelt gratitude for all the love that comes my way.

"But sometimes when you have worked very hard and you try to a take a break with your family and sometimes when you are at the airport and you are holding your two-year-old's hand and somebody just comes in and wants a selfie.. It is scary sometimes but otherwise it is all the part and parcel of the fame game," Shetty concluded.

The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', a cop action drama web series streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

[With Inputs From IANS]

