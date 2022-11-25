Shehzad Shaikh: The Fact That I Get To Work Every Day Is My Biggest Joy

'Qubool Hai' actor Shehzad Shaikh , who is currently seen in the TV show ' Sindoor ki Keemat ', said that the fact that he gets to act every day is what keeps him satisfied and fulfilled.

The actor also added that he loves playing the role of Arjun Awasthi.

"The best compliment I've got for my character is that Arjun and I have a lot of similarities. I really like Arjun Awasthi. It takes exactly 10 mins to get ready for my character. My daily drive to go on set is that I am a living, breathing actor. Just as doctors need hospitals to go to work, actors need sets. The fact that I get to work every day is the biggest joy in my life," he said.

The actor added that he has imbibed a lot from his character and that will always remain with him.

"I've played Arjun Awasthi for a year so it's difficult for me because he follows me everywhere. My character affects me mentally and physically but I am very happily loving my journey with all the problems and good things that come with it," he said.

Meanwhile, he said that he shares a great equation with everyone on set. "I guess as a lead of the show I barely get time to do other things or get to spend too much time on the set. I am always running here and there for another shot. I am very close to everyone including co-actor, Vaibhavi Hankare," he concluded.