Shehnaaz Gill To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Actress Shehnaaz Gill gathered fame after she participated in Salman Khan hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’. After that she went on to do many music videos, and was also seen in Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’ with Diljit Dosanjh. According to reports in India Today, Gill has joinedvthe cast of Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Actor Aayush Sharma who was seen in ‘Antim’ is a part of the movie as well.

Talking to India Today, a source said, "Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie.”

The fact is confirmed, however, details about Gill’s character are still awaited. On the other hand, Aayush Sharma expressed his excitement over being a part of ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Sharma said in an official statement, "I'm looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I'm grateful for how my innings in the film industry have panned out."