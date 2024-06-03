Ever since ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ started streaming on Netflix, it became the talk of the town. While the show was praised for its opulence, on the other hand, one of the actors was called out for her performance. Sharmin Segal, who played the role of Alamzeb, was trolled by the audience for her acting in the series. In a recent interview, the actor has finally broken her silence on the incessant trolling and shared what she has learned from the entire row.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Sharmin Segal addressed the trolling that she received for ‘Heeramandi.’ The actor said, “The audience is the king at the end of the day. And as a creative person, it’s very important to acknowledge that. They have a right to their opinion – positive or negative. That’s one thing that gives me perspective and allows me to be okay.”
Segal talked about how much she had dedicated to playing the role of Alamzeb. She continued, “I had given my all to Alamzeb’s character. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. It’s perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree.”
She admitted that she used to read reviews about her performance. She added, “There was a point when I was not looking at many things [reviews] but then slowly, I realized that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting. I’ve now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience’s opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself.”
The trolls commented not just on her performance, but also commented that she got the role because she was related to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After a point, she had to disable the comments on her Instagram because netizens started leaving nasty comments on her pictures.