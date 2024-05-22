Ever since Sharmin Segal made her OTT debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, the actress has become the talk of the town. While a section of the audience has called the actor out for her monotonous acting, the cast of the period drama has come out to speak in her favour. However, actor Jason Shah (who played the role of Alastair Cartwright) echoes a different sentiment. In a recent interview, he called Segal’s acting ‘one-tone.’
In a conversation with Entertainment LIVE, Jason Shah talked about Sharmin Segal’s performance in ‘Heeramandi.’ He recalled how Bhansali had asked Segal to ‘act from her heart.’ He added that maybe Segal acted that way because it was what the director wanted from her. He said, “I remember Sanjay also saying, ‘Stop acting from your head, act from your heart’. But I don’t know, maybe that’s what they wanted from her. Maybe that was the one tone that they were looking for from this character. But that’s the director’s call. She was alright. She was doing her thing. We worked pretty easily together. We never had any difficulty as such.”
The actor also mentioned that Segal’s character of Alamzeb had a lot of ‘scope’. He continued, “Maybe, that’s what I think. If not, if she wasn’t told to keep it one-tone, I felt that the character had a lot of space and a lot of scope to do a lot of different things. I didn’t feel it was fully explored. But I’m not the director.”
Segal was brutally trolled for her acting in ‘Heeramandi.’ Amidst the trolling, she had also disabled her comments on Instagram. Starring Segal, Shah, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Fardeen Khan, the show is available to stream on Netflix.