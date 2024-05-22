Art & Entertainment

'Heeramandi': Jason Shah Calls Sharmin Segal Performance 'One-Tone', Says Alamzeb Had 'A Lot Of Scope'

Jason Shah talked about Sharmin Segal's performance in 'Heeramandi.' He called her acting 'one-tone.'

X
Jason Shah, Sharmin Segal Photo: X
info_icon

Ever since Sharmin Segal made her OTT debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, the actress has become the talk of the town. While a section of the audience has called the actor out for her monotonous acting, the cast of the period drama has come out to speak in her favour. However, actor Jason Shah (who played the role of Alastair Cartwright) echoes a different sentiment. In a recent interview, he called Segal’s acting ‘one-tone.’

In a conversation with Entertainment LIVE, Jason Shah talked about Sharmin Segal’s performance in ‘Heeramandi.’ He recalled how Bhansali had asked Segal to ‘act from her heart.’ He added that maybe Segal acted that way because it was what the director wanted from her. He said, “I remember Sanjay also saying, ‘Stop acting from your head, act from your heart’. But I don’t know, maybe that’s what they wanted from her. Maybe that was the one tone that they were looking for from this character. But that’s the director’s call. She was alright. She was doing her thing. We worked pretty easily together. We never had any difficulty as such.”

The actor also mentioned that Segal’s character of Alamzeb had a lot of ‘scope’. He continued, “Maybe, that’s what I think. If not, if she wasn’t told to keep it one-tone, I felt that the character had a lot of space and a lot of scope to do a lot of different things. I didn’t feel it was fully explored. But I’m not the director.”

Segal was brutally trolled for her acting in ‘Heeramandi.’ Amidst the trolling, she had also disabled her comments on Instagram. Starring Segal, Shah, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Fardeen Khan, the show is available to stream on Netflix.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Death Toll In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Incident Rises To 17
  2. Bangladesh MP Goes Missing In MP, Cops Suspect Chopped Body Found In Newtown Might Be His
  3. Onions Bring Tears To Nashik Farmers, Puts Candidates In A Soup
  4. Man Behind Metro Graffiti Targeting Kejriwal Arrested From Bareilly
  5. Pune Porsche Crash Case: Drunk Driving Charge, Ban On Driving Till 25 For Teen Who Spent Rs 48k At Pub | New Details
Entertainment News
  1. Actor Rohit Saraf: ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Is Not A Remake Or Sequel Of 'Ishq Vishk'
  2. Matthew Perry's Death Under Investigation In Connection With Ketamine Level Found In Actor's Blood
  3. Alia Bhatt Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Debate Over Her British Citizenship, Netizens Left Puzzled
  4. Mark Ruffalo In Talks To Join Cast Of Amazon MGM Studios' 'Crime 101'
  5. 'Welcome To The Jungle’ Makers Rope In 200 Horses For Action-Packed Scene
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  2. T20 World Cup: Ponting Backs Kohli, Says 'He's My First Pick' Despite Critics In India
  3. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu Downs Gilmour To Reach Second Round
  4. Geneva Open: Andy Murray Knocked Out As Yannick Hanfmann Books Clash With Novak Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Barbie To Launch Doll Collection Celebrating Venus Williams And Other Iconic Athletes
World News
  1. Israel Recalls Ambassadors From Ireland, Norway Over Recognition Of A Palestinian State
  2. Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President
  3. Singapore Airlines CEO Says 'Very Sorry' After Turbulence Leaves Flight Passenger Dead, 70 Injured
  4. Russian Attacks On Ukraine Power Grid Touch Kyiv With Blackouts Ahead Of Peak Demand
  5. 3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Says TMC Turned Bengal Into Infiltrators' 'Safe Haven'; Rajnath Slams Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad