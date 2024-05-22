In a conversation with Entertainment LIVE, Jason Shah talked about Sharmin Segal’s performance in ‘Heeramandi.’ He recalled how Bhansali had asked Segal to ‘act from her heart.’ He added that maybe Segal acted that way because it was what the director wanted from her. He said, “I remember Sanjay also saying, ‘Stop acting from your head, act from your heart’. But I don’t know, maybe that’s what they wanted from her. Maybe that was the one tone that they were looking for from this character. But that’s the director’s call. She was alright. She was doing her thing. We worked pretty easily together. We never had any difficulty as such.”