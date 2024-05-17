Art & Entertainment

Sharmin Segal To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal Next In 'Love And War'? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Sharmin Segal will be next seen in 'Love And War.' Here's what we know.

IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor, Sharmin Segal, Vicky Kaushal Photo: IMDb
Sharmin Segal recently made her OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ The actor played the role of Alamzeb in the period drama. While her performance was adored by her fans, many called the actor out for ‘not acting’ in the series. The actor was trolled for her performance, and she also received negative comments on her social media. Amidst this, a recent report has revealed that the actor will be seen in Bhansali’s upcoming ‘Love And War’ where she will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.

As shared by Bollywood paparazzo Snehkumar Zala, Sharmin Segal will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War.’ The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Sharing the news, he wrote, “According To A Source Around #SLB says #SharminSegal Will Be Seen Next In #Love&War Well Only Time Can Say Now How Apt This News Is Sharmin Segal Was Recently Seen In SLB’s Heeramandi.” However, there is no confirmation by Segal or Bhansali as of now.

Take a look at the post shared by Snehkumar Zala here.

Snehkumar Zalas Instagram Post
Snehkumar Zala's Instagram Post Photo: News18
As Segal faces trolling for her acting in ‘Heeramandi’, all other actors from the series have come forward to defend her. In an earlier interview, Taha Shah spoke about the negative comments faced by Segal. He spoke in her defense and said, “Sharmin has only done two films, and her method involves keeping it subtle. Manisha Ma’am has worked with the best of the best directors and best of the best actors. People learn over time. If the audience has found fault in Sharmin, she will do even better. I know she wants to and is eager to learn.”

‘Love And War’ is expected to go on floors by November. The film is expected to release in 2025.

