As Segal faces trolling for her acting in ‘Heeramandi’, all other actors from the series have come forward to defend her. In an earlier interview, Taha Shah spoke about the negative comments faced by Segal. He spoke in her defense and said, “Sharmin has only done two films, and her method involves keeping it subtle. Manisha Ma’am has worked with the best of the best directors and best of the best actors. People learn over time. If the audience has found fault in Sharmin, she will do even better. I know she wants to and is eager to learn.”