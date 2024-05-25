Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone

Now, ‘Heeramandi’ casting director Shruti Mahajan has reacted to it, and talked about her decision to cast Sharmin for the role of Alamzeb. Mahajan told India Today, “You can’t please everyone. Also, given the field that we are in, there are all kinds of feedback. One has to take it all with a pinch of salt and move on. You have to keep working on your craft and continue to give your 100 per cent. It’s a packaged deal, and one has to move on. We know what we have done, and the hard work we’ve put in, and one has to respect that. As for criticism, I think one learns to take it in their stride, just as we take in love.”