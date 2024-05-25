Art & Entertainment

Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone

Sharmin Segal was seen in the role of Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series ‘Heeramandi’.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Sharmin Segal
info_icon

‘Heeramandi’, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released on Netflix on May 1. However, it still remains the talk of the town. In fact, there has been a huge buzz surrounding Sharmin Segal’s performance in the project, and she has been criticised by many for playing the role of Alamzeb. Not to miss, several social media users have also targeted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for casting his niece in an important role. 

Now, ‘Heeramandi’ casting director Shruti Mahajan has reacted to it, and talked about her decision to cast Sharmin for the role of Alamzeb. Mahajan told India Today, “You can’t please everyone. Also, given the field that we are in, there are all kinds of feedback. One has to take it all with a pinch of salt and move on. You have to keep working on your craft and continue to give your 100 per cent. It’s a packaged deal, and one has to move on. We know what we have done, and the hard work we’ve put in, and one has to respect that. As for criticism, I think one learns to take it in their stride, just as we take in love.”

Mahajan further said that she does not regret her casting choice, and said, “It’s a learning process. I never question it, but I do learn from every film and every director. There’s a new script, new energy, new understanding, new vision… it’s always a process, and you just get better with time.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Heeramandi' Photo: X, Netflix
info_icon

When questioned about the decision of picking star kids over fresh faces, Mahajan replied, “Casting is purely done based on the script and the director’s vision. We only want actors who can enhance the project. And ultimately, it boils down to what the audience expects from that project.” Sharmin is the daughter of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sister Bela Segal.

Coming to ‘Heeramandi’, it also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Fardeen Khan, among others.

