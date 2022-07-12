Shantanu Maheshwari Stars In Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla's Film 'Beyond The Light'

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari is all set to be seen in fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's upcoming film 'Beyond The Light'.

Maheshwari will now be starring in the role of Prince of Darkness in a mesmerizing tale that blends delicious fashion with a deeply spiritual message that celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

The heartthrob is seen pulling off looks that have the signature elements of the two prolific designers. Everything has an allure of its own right from the net jacket with bold geometric gold borders in zardozi hand-embroidery paired with a flamboyant, 8-layered, flared skirt in black mul mul, highlighted with gold laces, zardozi embroidery borders, and tassels.

Maheshwari says, "Firstly, working with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Sir is not something I had ever imagined. They are legends in the true sense. I admire their creations and how they have brought light to Indian fashion globally. 'Beyond The Light' drives the narrative with expressions, dance, and costume. I have never played a deliciously dark character and they had faith and confidence in me on pulling off something like this."

