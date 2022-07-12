Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shantanu Maheshwari Stars In Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla's Film 'Beyond The Light'

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari is set to star in 'Beyond The Light', a film made by the fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 12:46 pm

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari is all set to be seen in fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's upcoming film 'Beyond The Light'.

Maheshwari will now be starring in the role of Prince of Darkness in a mesmerizing tale that blends delicious fashion with a deeply spiritual message that celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

The heartthrob is seen pulling off looks that have the signature elements of the two prolific designers. Everything has an allure of its own right from the net jacket with bold geometric gold borders in zardozi hand-embroidery paired with a flamboyant, 8-layered, flared skirt in black mul mul, highlighted with gold laces, zardozi embroidery borders, and tassels.

Maheshwari says, "Firstly, working with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Sir is not something I had ever imagined. They are legends in the true sense. I admire their creations and how they have brought light to Indian fashion globally. 'Beyond The Light' drives the narrative with expressions, dance, and costume. I have never played a deliciously dark character and they had faith and confidence in me on pulling off something like this."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shantanu Maheshwari Beyond The Light Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Fashion Industry Indian Film Industry Fashion Stars. Bollywood Fashion Cinema
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG