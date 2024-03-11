Vikas Bahl’s supernatural horror thriller ‘Shaitaan’ stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan in the lead roles. The film released in theatres on March 8, and with no major competitors at the box office, it has been enjoying a free run so far. The film kicked off its theatrical run earning Rs 14.75 crore on its first day on Friday, and continues to perform well at the box office.