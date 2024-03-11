Vikas Bahl’s supernatural horror thriller ‘Shaitaan’ stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan in the lead roles. The film released in theatres on March 8, and with no major competitors at the box office, it has been enjoying a free run so far. The film kicked off its theatrical run earning Rs 14.75 crore on its first day on Friday, and continues to perform well at the box office.
After witnessing a spike of 27 per cent on Saturday, by collecting Rs 18.75 crore, the film saw its highest single-day collection at the domestic box office on Sunday. On its third day, the film minted an India nett collection of Rs 20.5 crore. The total domestic collection of ‘Shaitaan’ at the box office now stands at Rs 54 crore.
On Sunday, the film saw an overall occupancy of 36.24 per cent in the Hindi market. The morning shows had 21.35 per cent occupancy, which increased to 37.61 per cent in the afternoon. The day further saw 48.58 per cent occupancy during the evening shows, before a final dip during the night shows to 37.40 per cent.
While ‘Shaitaan’ has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within three days, it is now expected to pass the important Monday test. Nevertheless, the film is short of surpassing the box office figures of Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’, which grossed Rs 64 crore in the first three days. Check out ‘Shaitaan’ trailer here:
The film, which is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film ‘Vash’, is jointly produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios, and Panorama Studios. Its music is composed by Amit Trivedi, while Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti is the cinematographer, while Sandeep Francis is the editor.