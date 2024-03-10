Art & Entertainment

'Shaitaan' Earns Rs 34.39 Crore At Box Office

Supernatural thriller "Shaitaan" has added Rs 19.18 crore to its net box office collections (NBOC), taking up its total earnings to Rs 34.39 crore, the makers said on Sunday.

March 10, 2024
The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, "Shaitaan" is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

"'Shaitaan''s roar gets louder as Jio Studios, Devgn Films & Panorama Studios' supernatural thriller jumped a healthy 26% on Saturday, earning a staggering Rs 19.18 crore on Day 2. Fri - Rs 15.21 crore, Sat - Rs 19.18 crore and total - Rs 34.39 crores NBOC (India)" the makers said in a press note.

Following an unprecedented surge in demand, midnight shows were added in Mumbai, they further said.

"Shaitaan" is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film "Vash", written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

