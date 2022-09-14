Actor Shahid Kapoor has recently shared some shocking revelations about his blockbuster movie 'Kabir Singh' in his new interview. The actor revealed how the film also starring Kiara Advani became a family movie even though it was “aggressive and edgy”.

“It was technically an adult movie, but the number of people who have liked it and watched it with their families is unbelievable,” said the 41-year-old in an interview with Bombay Times.

The Vivah actor added, “Somehow, it made it to the family space despite being edgy and aggressive.”

Despite being a hit movie at the box office, the film gained a lot of negative publicity due to its misogyny and toxic masculinity. The scene that caught everyone’s attention on the internet was when Kabir smacked Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) on the face.

The 2019 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde under Cine1 Studios was a remake of Vanga's own Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). The film stars Shahid as a surgeon who spirals into self-destruction when his girlfriend, Preeti, played by Kiara, marries someone else. Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Amit Sharma and Kamini Kaushal feature in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is going to make his digital debut with web series Farzi for Amazon Prime Video. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming movie