Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan Reveals The Key Behind A Happy Marriage, Shares Why His Next Is Called 'Jawan'

On Monday, SRK treated his fans to a question and answer session, and said that he will never retire and will have to be fired. 

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan IANS

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 8:46 pm

Shah Rukh Khan, whose latest release 'Pathaan' has created a storm at the box-office, said that he will never retire from acting, and he will have to be fired from it. On Monday, the actor treated his fans to a question and answer session, where one asked him about who will be the next big thing after he retires.

To which, SRK replied, "I will never retire from acting...I will have to be fired...and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!" He added, "I get awkward seeing myself on screen."

A user then asked him about his favourite car from his line-up and the one he would never sell, SRK added that all the speculations about his luxury car collection is "bogus". He said, "Actually I don't have any cool cars...except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus."

After his action entertainer 'Pathaan', the actor is gearing up for his next 'Jawan', which is directed by Atlee. Revealing a hilarious reaction by a fan who said that an FIR should be filed against the star for saying that he is 57-years-old, SRK mentioned, "Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that's why, even my next film is called Jawan."

A fan asked him about his book, and he said, "Not yet but after I finish the final shoot of Jawan and Dunki I will get back to it." Lastly, a user wanted the key to a happy married life from him, and SRK added, "Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love.”

His latest ‘Pathaan’ would soon be crossing Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office.

