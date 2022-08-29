Seema Sajdeh Finally Opens Up On Her Divorce With Sohail Khan: I’ve Let Go Of Any Negativity 

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh and actor Sohail Khan, after being married for around 24 years, filed for divorce earlier this year, ending their marriage. In fact, a month after the former couple was clicked at Bandra court for finalising their divorce proceedings in May, Seema changed her name on Instagram to Seema Kiran Sajdeh, which is her maiden name.

Now after a couple of months, Seema has finally opened up on how she has chosen to deal with her separation from actor Sohail by not “wallowing” in pain. “The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going,” Seema said in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, adding that having a “tough exterior” in the face of turmoil has helped boost her positivity.

Seema further mentioned how she had let go of “any negativity” and is now focused on being the best version of herself. “So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person. So it’s for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from a positive angle. I’ve let go of any negativity I might have. I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings,” she stated.

Work wise, she is gearing up for season two of Netflix series ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’, which stars her alongside Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor. The show will also have appearances from Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Badshah apart from filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar.

Seema and Sohail got married in 1998 and are parents to their two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.