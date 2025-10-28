Satish Shah Prayer Meet: Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, Sonu Nigam, And Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Cast Pay Tribute

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his iconic role of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on Saturday (October 25) due to kidney failure. He was 74. Shah was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, where he died at around 2:30 pm. His last rites were performed on Sunday, attended by his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, and Deven Bhojani. Satish Shah's prayer meet was held on Monday at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai, where prominent celebs from the entertainment industry came together to pay their final tributes.