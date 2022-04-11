Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Satish Kaushik Opens Up On Why He Likes To Work With New Age Filmmakers

Actor Satish Kaushik says that new-age filmmakers work in a very systematic way and are very confident of what their actors are capable of.

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 2:43 pm

Actor Satish Kaushik says that he likes working with new-age filmmakers. The actor adds that they have a specific style of working and have a lot of confidence in their actors. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kaushik, who has also directed over 15 Hindi films says, “What I like about them is that they know the importance of time and have faith in their actors. They offer you a complete script before the shoot begins and conduct workshops and readings with actors before the film goes on floors. All this ensures that they don’t waste time during the shoot in explaining what they want.” 

Kaushik has worked with new-age filmmakers in films such as Abhishek Chaubey’s ‘Udta Punjab’ (2016), Shaad Ali’s ‘Soorma’ (2018) and ‘Bloody Brothers’, Raj & DK’s ‘Guns And Gulaab’, Raj Singh’s ‘Thar’, Shefali Bhushan’s ‘Gulity Minds’, Hitesh Bhatia’s ‘Sharmajee Namkeen’ and Tejas Deoskar’s ‘Chhatriwali’.

The actor adds that things are not the same with seasoned filmmakers. “I have worked at a time when films were shot leisurely in 18 months. But nowadays, filmmaking is pacier and more systematic. I love this new way of working. Filmmakers today have a strong team of DOPs and assistant directors, and their duties are divided perfectly,” he says.

He adds there is great work for women also now, off and on screen. “There’s inclusion of women across all the departments. From DOPs to production assistants -- you see strong-minded girls who believe in giving their best to the film and working passionately. This inclusivity is great to see,” says Kaushik.

