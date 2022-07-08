Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Sara Ali Khan Shares Her 'Keeping Up With The Pataudis' Moment

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in 'Gaslight', which also stars Vikrant Massey.

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 5:27 pm

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures of her bonding with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor-father Saif Ali Khan and the youngest member of the Pataudi clan, Jeh.

The actress is currently in London holidaying with her family. She took to Instagram where she shared a gamut of pictures featuring her family. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are absent in the pictures.

She captioned the image: "Keeping up with the Pataudi's."

On the work front, she was last seen on screen in Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. She will next be seen in 'Gaslight', which also stars Vikrant Massey. She also has filmmaker Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

[With Inputs From IANS]

